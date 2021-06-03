Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 386
Pretty flowers
Dicentra Spectabilis aka Bleeding Heart
These flowers always catch my eye, I love their bright colours and unique shape.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2176
photos
158
followers
70
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st June 2021 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
heart
,
bleeding heart
,
nova scotia
,
in my garden
,
dicentra spectabilis
,
theme-plantpower
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close