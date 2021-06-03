Previous
Next
Pretty flowers by novab
Photo 386

Pretty flowers

Dicentra Spectabilis aka Bleeding Heart

These flowers always catch my eye, I love their bright colours and unique shape.

Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise