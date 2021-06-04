Previous
Next
Garden ladybirds by novab
Photo 387

Garden ladybirds

This gigantic species of coccinellidae+munz originates in eastern Switzerland and is easily identified by its hollow body filled with offspring. This way of carrying their litter has been noted to be very harmful for the young with easy access for eager predators.

Don't expect this family of ladybirds to help control unwanted agricultural pests in your garden, as they are prone to attract insects instead of deter them.
But don't worry I scooped them up and brought them into the house where they 'maybe' safe for a little while longer.

Thanks for stopping by and have a marvelous day!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise