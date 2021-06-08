Previous
Sharp dressed man by novab
Sharp dressed man

How could I not stop to take his photo while feeding the birds in the park. I did go by and say hi and had a little chat before I went on my way.

8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Nova

@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
