Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 389
Sharp dressed man
How could I not stop to take his photo while feeding the birds in the park. I did go by and say hi and had a little chat before I went on my way.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2179
photos
158
followers
70
following
106% complete
View this month »
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th June 2021 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
birds
,
stranger
,
suit
,
halifax
,
in the park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close