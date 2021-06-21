Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 392
Fundy
This pup is currently looking for her forever home and is being fostered by a friend. I offered to take a couple shots to showcase her sweet personality.
Thanks for shopping by and have a great day!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2182
photos
159
followers
70
following
107% complete
View this month »
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st June 2021 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pet
,
doggie
,
fundy
,
in my garden
Babs
ace
Oh what a fabulous expression, hope she finds her forever home soon.
June 23rd, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
SHe looks so alert and definitely ready to find her own home and get started on being a great part of a family.
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close