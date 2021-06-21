Previous
Fundy by novab
Fundy

This pup is currently looking for her forever home and is being fostered by a friend. I offered to take a couple shots to showcase her sweet personality.

21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Babs ace
Oh what a fabulous expression, hope she finds her forever home soon.
June 23rd, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
SHe looks so alert and definitely ready to find her own home and get started on being a great part of a family.
June 23rd, 2021  
