Photo 393
Going for a drive
I'm thankful for my sister who provide this new prop for my creative photography.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
Please note that I was stopped at a red light when we snapped this quick phone pic. :)
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
1
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2183
photos
159
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th June 2021 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
car
,
street
,
cars
,
driving
,
red light
,
wooden hand
RonM
ace
LOL. Getting worried about these robot drivers! Great concept image!
June 26th, 2021
