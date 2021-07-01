Previous
Canada Day! by novab
Canada Day!

A low key Canada Day celebration this year. Just the two of us having a game of cards and a drink on the deck.

I hope you had a great day too.
PS: please note that my wooden hand photobombed my shot. :D
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like a relaxing way to spend the day. Happy Canada Day to you.
July 2nd, 2021  
summerfield ace
happy canada day, kiddos!
July 2nd, 2021  
