Photo 399
Canada Day!
A low key Canada Day celebration this year. Just the two of us having a game of cards and a drink on the deck.
I hope you had a great day too.
PS: please note that my wooden hand photobombed my shot. :D
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2189
photos
159
followers
70
following
109% complete
View this month »
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st July 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
celebration
,
maple leaf
,
canada day
,
in my garden
,
wooden hand
,
nb-hand
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like a relaxing way to spend the day. Happy Canada Day to you.
July 2nd, 2021
summerfield
ace
happy canada day, kiddos!
July 2nd, 2021
