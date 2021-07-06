Sign up
Photo 404
in the curtains
While sitting with my computer processing photos, I glanced towards the window and spotted this uninvited large visitor. So after I took this shot, I got my garden gloves & a container to remove him from the house.
Have a fabulous day!
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
12
365-year 6/7
NIKON D3300
5th July 2021 11:39am
Tags
b&w
,
window
,
spider
,
house
,
curtain
,
livingroom
