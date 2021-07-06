Previous
in the curtains by novab
in the curtains

While sitting with my computer processing photos, I glanced towards the window and spotted this uninvited large visitor. So after I took this shot, I got my garden gloves & a container to remove him from the house.

Have a fabulous day!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Nova

