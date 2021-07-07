Sign up
Photo 405
The worker
So cool to have captured this busy bee collecting nectar with her straw like tongue.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
365-year 6/7
NIKON D3300
7th July 2021 8:25am
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
tongue
,
theme-motion
,
nectar
,
bubble bee
,
in my garden
