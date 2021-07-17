Previous
C2 - 500 meter race by novab
C2 - 500 meter race

We cheered these two along while watching their race and just so you know they came in first place.

17th July 2021

Nova

@novab
Lin ace
Great action shot
July 22nd, 2021  
