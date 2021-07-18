Sign up
Photo 413
The race
What a surprise to see this image in my collection. I love the illusion that this specific perspective gives to this shot. It must be true that timing is everything!
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2203
photos
156
followers
70
following
Photo Details
6
6
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th July 2021 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boat
,
race
,
lake
,
theme-motion
,
paddling
,
lake banook
