Winston by novab
Photo 414

Winston

Our friends have a new addition to their family, this little morkie is only 8 weeks old and adorable. I'm sure he will show up in my project in the future.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Janet B. ace
Oh! Cuteness overload! :) Thanks for brightening my morning with this little sweetie.
July 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful portrait. He is looking right at us.
July 28th, 2021  
