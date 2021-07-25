Sign up
Photo 414
Damselfly
This damselfly and I were hanging out on my deck Sunday enjoying the warm sun.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2204
photos
156
followers
70
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
25th July 2021 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rail
,
fly
,
deck
,
damselfly
,
in my garden
Lin
ace
Goodness, this is amazing - fav!
July 26th, 2021
