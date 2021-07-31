Previous
Oh Nuts! by novab
Oh Nuts!

I left these peanuts out for the blue jays, but this cute little guy came along and decided to have a snack on the deck. I was able to get within 5 feet of him without any problem.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

@novab
Steve Jacob ace
Lovely capture
August 2nd, 2021  
