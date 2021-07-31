Sign up
Photo 416
Oh Nuts!
I left these peanuts out for the blue jays, but this cute little guy came along and decided to have a snack on the deck. I was able to get within 5 feet of him without any problem.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2207
photos
156
followers
70
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st July 2021 5:42pm
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
eating
,
peanut
,
fur
,
nut
,
in my garden
Steve Jacob
ace
Lovely capture
August 2nd, 2021
