Photo 421
Mouth full
I guess one was not enough for this little blue jay, as he stuffed as many peanuts as he could in his mouth.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
2
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2211
photos
156
followers
71
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th August 2021 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
feathers
,
feeding
,
peanut
,
bluejay
,
in my garden
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image!
August 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
What a mouthful hope he doesn't choke
August 13th, 2021
