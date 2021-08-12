Previous
Mouth full by novab
Photo 421

Mouth full

I guess one was not enough for this little blue jay, as he stuffed as many peanuts as he could in his mouth.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
August 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a mouthful hope he doesn't choke
August 13th, 2021  
