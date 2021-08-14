Previous
The Bluenose II by novab
Photo 423

The Bluenose II

As she sails past the beach we were staying at. What a magnificent sight on such a spectacular day.

14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
