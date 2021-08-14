Sign up
Photo 423
The Bluenose II
As she sails past the beach we were staying at. What a magnificent sight on such a spectacular day.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
6
6
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
13th August 2021 3:48pm
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
waves
,
sailboat
,
nova scotia
,
bluenose ii
,
white point resort
