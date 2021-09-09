Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 428
The setting sun
How lucky that we are spending some time in Newfoundland with family. I thought watching the sunset might be a nice way to end a great evening, and it was!
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2218
photos
158
followers
71
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th September 2021 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
sunset
,
silhouette
,
evening
,
newfoundland
,
portugal cove
Suzanne
ace
How lovely! Favourite!
September 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close