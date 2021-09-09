Previous
The setting sun by novab
The setting sun

How lucky that we are spending some time in Newfoundland with family. I thought watching the sunset might be a nice way to end a great evening, and it was!

Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
Nova

Suzanne ace
How lovely! Favourite!
September 10th, 2021  
