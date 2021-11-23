Previous
The bears by novab
Photo 441

The bears

I was asked to take photos of some childhood toys for a Christmas gift. It's a good excuse to get the camera out and charge my batteries once again.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.
23rd November 2021

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
