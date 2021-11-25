Sign up
Photo 443
The Bear sessions #3
Another image from the teddy bear session.
I used some of the artwork from the bear's owner for the backdrop.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2233
photos
153
followers
70
following
121% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd November 2021 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
brown
,
antique
,
bear
,
teddy bear
,
teddybear
,
stuffy
