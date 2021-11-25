Previous
The Bear sessions #3 by novab
The Bear sessions #3

Another image from the teddy bear session.
I used some of the artwork from the bear's owner for the backdrop.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th November 2021

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
