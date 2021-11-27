Sign up
Photo 446
The Bear sessions #6
Another image of the pink teddy from the bear sessions.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2236
photos
150
followers
68
following
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
Views
0
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd November 2021 3:44pm
Tags
bed
,
old
,
pink
,
blanket
,
teddy
,
teddy bear
,
teddybear
,
stuffie
