Light bulb by novab
Photo 480

Light bulb

Once again I am participating in Flash of Red February. I'll be looking for things around my house to photograph.

2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Renee Salamon ace
Great idea and execution- how did you get it to balance?
February 2nd, 2022  
