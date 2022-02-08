Previous
Hank II by novab
Photo 486

Hank II

Once we had the set-up completed in yesterday's shot, we (Hank & I) continued with a little photoshoot. He agreed to try some yoga poses for me. Here is his downward dog. 🙂

Once again I am participating in Flash of Red February tag: FOR2022. Looking for things around my house to photograph and that I have not shot before.

Have a fabulous day!
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Nova

Photo Details

