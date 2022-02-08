Sign up
Photo 486
Hank II
Once we had the set-up completed in yesterday's shot, we (Hank & I) continued with a little photoshoot. He agreed to try some yoga poses for me. Here is his downward dog. 🙂
Once again I am participating in Flash of Red February tag: FOR2022. Looking for things around my house to photograph and that I have not shot before.
Have a fabulous day!
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
yoga
,
high key
,
downward dog
,
hank
,
highkey
,
wooden man
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
,
hank-nb
