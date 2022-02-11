Previous
Hank V by novab
Hank V

Hank first attempt at art. He would not tell me what he planned on drawing and said I'd just have to wait and see.

Once again I am participating in Flash of Red February tag: FOR2022.

Have a fabulous day!
Nova

@novab
