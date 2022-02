Hank XXII

On the last day of the month, we decided to preform a magic trick by sawing Hank in half. It took some sorting out to get the image the way I wanted it, but in the end I was happy with the results. I'm not to sure about Hank though.



One more shot of Hank tomorrow for the last day of the Flash of Red February FOR2022.



Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!