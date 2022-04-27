Previous
Next
It's time by novab
52 / 365

It's time

The deal at my house is, 'if you get a new watch, I get it first to photograph before you can wear it.'

I've never seen my hubby so excited to see me work with my camera. :D
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
A great photo and a cool watch!
April 28th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Nice looking watch.
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise