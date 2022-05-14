Previous
The dandelion by novab
The dandelion

I love using my macro lens to find the little details in flowers, even in the common dandelion.

Have a great day!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Nova


@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
