63 / 365
The hummers have arrived
And are easily photographed through the kitchen window at my parents house. Loved seeing this ruby-throated hummingbird feeding and chasing off other hummers trying to get a drink.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2346
photos
157
followers
77
following
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
,
spring
,
feathers
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful capture.
May 17th, 2022
