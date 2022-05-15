Previous
The hummers have arrived by novab
63 / 365

The hummers have arrived

And are easily photographed through the kitchen window at my parents house. Loved seeing this ruby-throated hummingbird feeding and chasing off other hummers trying to get a drink.

15th May 2022 15th May 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful capture.
May 17th, 2022  
