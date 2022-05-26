Sign up
66 / 365
Friendship sparks
I'm doing this for my dear friend's birthday today. I hope that she finds time to celebrate by doing the things she loves. Happy birthday M!
night, spinning, sparks, lighthouse, theme-longexposure, night-photography, steel-wool, steel wool, steelwool, peggys cove, nb-steelwool, nb-cp-21, nb-tp-21, nb-pp-21, nb-top20
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
night
reflections
celebrations
spinning
sparks
theme-longexposure
steel-wool
steel wool
spinning wool
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful birthday tribute. Love the light patterns.
May 26th, 2022
