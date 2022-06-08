Previous
Next
From my garden - image I by novab
71 / 365

From my garden - image I

I'm going to be working with growing plants from my garden for the next little bit. I don't have a clear plan yet, but do like how the bold yellow pops on the black fabric.

Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise