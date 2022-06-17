Previous
A little sugar by novab
75 / 365

A little sugar

I don't usually like to see ants in my kitchen, but this little guy is always welcome as long as he does not bring any friends along.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
17th June 2022

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

