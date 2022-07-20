Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
76 / 365
Starfish
I have not picked up my camera very much over the last month and I need to change that as I still see to many wonderful things around me to photography, like this starfish at the beach.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2359
photos
157
followers
77
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th July 2022 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
rocks
,
beach
,
summer
,
starfish
,
nova scotia
,
theme-perspectives
,
rainbowhaven
Milanie
ace
Know I haven't found a starfish in as good a shape as yours! Well focused
July 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close