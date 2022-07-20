Previous
Starfish by novab
76 / 365

Starfish

I have not picked up my camera very much over the last month and I need to change that as I still see to many wonderful things around me to photography, like this starfish at the beach.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

Know I haven't found a starfish in as good a shape as yours! Well focused
