83 / 365
In my garden
Sorry for the photo dump, but if I don't post them now, it will never happen.
Have a fabulous day & make time to stop and smell the flowers. :)
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
stems
,
petal
,
dianthus
,
theme-perspectives
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2022
