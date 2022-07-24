Previous
In my garden by novab
83 / 365

In my garden

Sorry for the photo dump, but if I don't post them now, it will never happen.

Have a fabulous day & make time to stop and smell the flowers. :)
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2022  
