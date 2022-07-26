The musician

I found a group of local musician playing music in the park on one of my walks. One of the others in the group, of about 10, asked if I could take a photo of them playing. I said of course and used my cell phone cause that's all I had with me that day. We had a nice chat and he said he's never in any of the photos because he is always taking them. I said I wish I had my 'real' camera with me and he then told me they would be back next week. I stopped by and took some more images which I emailed to him. This one is my favorite. I'm guessing his name is Rick, but I'm not sure.



This would be one of the first official time's I taken photos of strangers with them knowing.



Thanks for stopping by and enjoy the day!