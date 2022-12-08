Previous
Ukrainian Easter Egg #2 by novab
137 / 365

Ukrainian Easter Egg #2

They are just to pretty to only post one. So here is another of the 10 that I photographed.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Mariana Visser
Beautiful, must be a family heirloom
December 8th, 2022  
