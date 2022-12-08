Sign up
137 / 365
Ukrainian Easter Egg #2
They are just to pretty to only post one. So here is another of the 10 that I photographed.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2420
photos
148
followers
74
following
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th December 2022 12:51pm
Tags
reflection
,
paint
,
easter
,
egg
,
bokeh
,
ukraine
,
easter eggs
,
nashi
,
ukraine easter eggs
Mariana Visser
Beautiful, must be a family heirloom
December 8th, 2022
