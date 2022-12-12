Sign up
Cleaning
Too many Christmas cookies may require a trip to the dentist. I hope you enjoy all the extra treats this time of year.
Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
kitchen
,
dentist
,
cleaning
,
pepper
,
veggie
,
toothpaste
,
red pepper
,
veggies-nb
