199 / 365
Spiffo - 4 (shaving brush)
Hooray the last day of FoR2023. I'm looking forward to colour again, but it's been a fun journey.
Thanks for stopping to have a look and enjoy your day!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2485
photos
151
followers
76
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
7
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D3300
6th February 2023 1:34pm
b&w
,
macro
,
circle
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
,
spiffo
