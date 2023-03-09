Previous
Thinking of spring by novab
203 / 365

Thinking of spring

Since things have not started growing outside, it's good to have some fresh cut flowers from the store to hint at what's to come.
Have a great Friday!
9th March 2023

Nova

@novab
