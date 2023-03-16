Previous
Snowdrops after the snow by novab
205 / 365

Snowdrops after the snow

It's been two days since the last snowdrop photo and we've had more snow, rain and more snow. The flowers are still hanging in there. Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Corinne C ace
Lovely capture
March 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Snow drops in the snow - wow!
March 16th, 2023  
