205 / 365
Snowdrops after the snow
It's been two days since the last snowdrop photo and we've had more snow, rain and more snow. The flowers are still hanging in there. Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
5
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2491
photos
149
followers
76
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th March 2023 11:54am
green
,
plant
,
flower
,
flowers
,
spring
,
growing
,
snowdrops
,
theme-depth
Corinne C
ace
Lovely capture
March 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Snow drops in the snow - wow!
March 16th, 2023
