249 / 365
Needs vs wants
You may not 'need' more cookies, but I'm sure you might 'want' some more. :)
Hope you have a great day.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2535
photos
139
followers
66
following
68% complete
christmas
macro
decoration
cookies
gingerbread
christmas cookies
