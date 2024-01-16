Sign up
Previous
257 / 365
Grouse not gross
I spotted this bird high up in the trees while out for a walk. She did not make a sound, but she was still noticeable without any leaves in the trees.
Have a fabulous day!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
trees
,
branches
,
grouse
,
nova scotia
Corinne C
ace
Nicely captured!
She's making herself invisible :-)
January 18th, 2024
Mona
ace
Always lovely to find birds in trees. Love her plumage.
January 18th, 2024
