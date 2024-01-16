Previous
Grouse not gross by novab
Grouse not gross

I spotted this bird high up in the trees while out for a walk. She did not make a sound, but she was still noticeable without any leaves in the trees.
Nova

ace
@novab
Corinne C ace
Nicely captured!
She's making herself invisible :-)
January 18th, 2024  
Mona ace
Always lovely to find birds in trees. Love her plumage.
January 18th, 2024  
