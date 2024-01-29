Previous
Snow day by novab
259 / 365

Snow day

What happens when it's still snowing at our place? Well, he gets to shovel and I get to take photos. Hope you are having a great day!
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha I’d make sure it was that way round too. Love the pop of blue.
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise