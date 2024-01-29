Sign up
259 / 365
Snow day
What happens when it's still snowing at our place? Well, he gets to shovel and I get to take photos. Hope you are having a great day!
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cold
,
shovel
,
nova scotia
,
in my garden
Lesley
ace
Haha I’d make sure it was that way round too. Love the pop of blue.
January 29th, 2024
