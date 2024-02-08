Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Whitehorse
Last weekends concert we attended allowed cameras. It gave me an opportunity to see what my new gear could do in low light situations.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
2
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2554
photos
137
followers
65
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd February 2024 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
music
,
concert
,
couple
,
singers
,
whitehorse
,
for2024
Rob Z
ace
Great result...
February 8th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Super focus. the light just right for the human face and hair!
February 8th, 2024
