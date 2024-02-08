Previous
Whitehorse by novab
268 / 365

Whitehorse

Last weekends concert we attended allowed cameras. It gave me an opportunity to see what my new gear could do in low light situations.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Rob Z ace
Great result...
February 8th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Super focus. the light just right for the human face and hair!
February 8th, 2024  
