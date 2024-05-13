Previous
Pretty bird by novab
301 / 365

Pretty bird

It's not often I can go back into the house and get my camera before this fellow flies away. I was very lucky today.
Have a great day!
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Nova

Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
May 13th, 2024  
