Hinge by novab
312 / 365

Hinge

This one seemed to be an easy conversion to b&w, but not as interesting as I thought it might be. For the b&w theme this month!
Have a great day!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
85% complete

Photo Details

