Spikes by novab
313 / 365

Spikes

Now that I look at this image again, I should have bumped up the F-stop to get more in focus with my macro lens. I might have to revisit this one on another day.
For the b&w theme this month. Have a great day!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
