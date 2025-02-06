Sign up
314 / 365
Suspended
Just a daisy hanging around. It feels like I am waiting for a petal to drop into the negative space, which would be a really cool images.
For the monthly theme
Have a great day!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
macro
,
daisy
,
for2025
Jackie Snider
Nice picture!
February 6th, 2025
