Previous
Suspended by novab
314 / 365

Suspended

Just a daisy hanging around. It feels like I am waiting for a petal to drop into the negative space, which would be a really cool images.
For the monthly theme
Have a great day!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Nice picture!
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact