Snow topped by novab
316 / 365

Snow topped

I like how the seed heads of the cone flowers collect snow in the winter like little hats. But I was more focused on the tiny seeds in this shot. This one is for the theme FOR2025.
Have a great day!
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
