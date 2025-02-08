Sign up
Previous
316 / 365
Snow topped
I like how the seed heads of the cone flowers collect snow in the winter like little hats. But I was more focused on the tiny seeds in this shot. This one is for the theme FOR2025.
Have a great day!
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2602
photos
122
followers
64
following
86% complete
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st February 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
macro
,
cold
,
seeds
,
for2025
