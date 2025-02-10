Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
318 / 365
Winter Hydrangea flowers
Another b&w photo of some dried hydrangea flowers in my garden. The snow really helps with the b&w theme.
Have a great day!
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2604
photos
122
followers
64
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st February 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
flower
,
winter
,
in my garden
,
for2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
February 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close