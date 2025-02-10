Previous
Winter Hydrangea flowers by novab
318 / 365

Winter Hydrangea flowers

Another b&w photo of some dried hydrangea flowers in my garden. The snow really helps with the b&w theme.
Have a great day!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact