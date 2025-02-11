Previous
Chickadee by novab
319 / 365

Chickadee

This cute & friendly little chickadee was expecting a snack as he sat in my hand. He nibbled on my finger nails but was not satisfied. I'll have to bring some seeds along next time. Have a great day!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Nova

Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
