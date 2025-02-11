Sign up
319 / 365
Chickadee
This cute & friendly little chickadee was expecting a snack as he sat in my hand. He nibbled on my finger nails but was not satisfied. I'll have to bring some seeds along next time. Have a great day!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th February 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
b&w
,
winter
,
bird
,
woods
,
chickadee
,
for2025
