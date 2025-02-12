Previous
A walk by novab
320 / 365

A walk

I did wait for someone/anyone to walk up the trail and into the light. I love this area as the trees are always ready to provide shelter.
Have a great day!
12th February 2025

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Suzanne
Great shot worth waiting for!
February 12th, 2025  
Babs
Fabulous. fav.
February 12th, 2025  
