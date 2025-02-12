Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
A walk
I did wait for someone/anyone to walk up the trail and into the light. I love this area as the trees are always ready to provide shelter.
Have a great day!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
2
5
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2606
photos
122
followers
64
following
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
9
2
5
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
8th February 2025 2:47pm
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
man
,
walk
,
trail
,
for2025
Suzanne
ace
Great shot worth waiting for!
February 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Fabulous. fav.
February 12th, 2025
