323 / 365
Skating
Family skate day on the pond near my house. This brings great back memories from my childhood. For the b&w theme this month.
Have a great day!
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Nova
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
b&w
ice
winter
pond
cold
frozen
skating
for2025
Islandgirl
Lovely scene and so Canadian!
February 16th, 2025
