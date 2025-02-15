Previous
Skating by novab
Skating

Family skate day on the pond near my house. This brings great back memories from my childhood. For the b&w theme this month.
Have a great day!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Nova

Islandgirl ace
Lovely scene and so Canadian!
February 16th, 2025  
